Two boards and commissions authorized by the City of Muscatine are looking for members to fill their ranks.

The Public Art Advisory Commission was created to promote and encourage programs to expand public awareness of, accessibility to, participation in and support for the artistic and cultural development of the city. The commission meets at least four times per year. The commission is made up of five members, with one member representing or having an interest in public art from Muscatine County and the remaining four being residents of the City of Muscatine. Members serve three-year terms and can serve two consecutive terms. Currently there is one position that needs to be filled.

(muscatineiowa.gov)

The Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center. The Board oversees management of the library by the Library Director and employs and removes the Library Director as necessary, approves the expenditure of money allocated by the City Council to the library, and approves the library budget for submission to the Council. Members serve six-year terms with a maximum of two full terms, with one member a resident of Muscatine County appointed from a list of names submitted by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors. Currently one position needs to be filled.

Anyone interested in joining one of these boards should fill out an application here and submit the form by Friday, November 18. Applications can be either emailed to chilger@muscatineiowa.gov or mailed to Boards & Commissions, c/o Administrative Secretary, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore, Muscatine, IA 52761.

The Nominating Committee reviews all applications to confirm applicants meet the qualifications to serve on a specific board or commission, ensure there are no potential conflicts of interest and certify that each board or commission has a gender balance as prescribed by Iowa Code. Candidates who meet the requirements are submitted to the full Council for approval. The nominating committee includes the mayor, two Council representatives and the City Administrator or a representative from city staff.