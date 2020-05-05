Muscatine sees spike in number of burglary cases

The Muscatine community has experienced a spike in the number of reported burglaries over the last couple months according to the Muscatine Police Department. Many of these have been to vehicles but homes and businesses have also been targeted.

The Muscatine Police Department has arrested several individuals recently for this type of activity but they say there were unable to detain them due to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Get to know your neighbors, look out for them, and help watch each other’s properties,” Capt. Steve Snider said. “Above all report suspicious activity immediately. Call 911 and notify police if you observe anyone suspicious or something seems out of place.”

The Muscatine Police Department recommends taking the following steps to protect your property and prevent vehicle burglaries:

· Do not leave valuable items visible in your vehicle.

· Close all windows, take your keys and lock all doors.

· Park in well-lit, heavily populated areas.

· Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, find another place to park.

· Avoid parking next to occupied vehicles.

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Do not leave garage door openers in parked vehicles.

· Don’t think your dark tinted windows will hide your valuables. Thieves often use flashlights to see through tint.

· If you are parking your vehicle for several days check on it periodically.

· Never leave a firearm in a vehicle that is unattended.

· If you see something suspicious, call 9-1-1 or contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922.