Muscatine selects three finalists for City Administrator position

(From left to right) Carol Webb, Kevin Catlin, and Jerry Gabrielatos were selected as finalists for the City Administrator position in Muscatine.

The Muscatine City Council selected three finalists for the position of Muscatine City Administrator.

Carol Webb, Kevin Catlin, and Jerry Gabrielatos were chosen following a nationwide search conducted by GovHR USA from Northbrook, Illinois. Initial applicants were screened by GovHR USA and the top 14 candidates interviewed with the Muscatine City Council by video conference last week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Muscatine conducted video interviews with each of the three finalist candidates which the citizens of Muscatine can review.

Below is a short bio on each candidate, as well as links to each candidate’s video and links to a survey about each of the candidates. The results of the surveys will be presented to the Muscatine City Council on Friday, June 26.

Carol Webb

Carol Webb has served as the Deputy Utilities Director for Fort Collins, Colorado, since 2014. Previous to that, she served as the Regulatory and Government Affairs Manager, also in Fort Collins. Webb has a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Chemistry from William Penn College and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Colorado – Denver.

Kevin Catlin

Kevin Catlin has served as the City Manager for Springfield, Michigan, since 2018. Prior to that he was the Assistant City Manager for Brookings, South Dakota, a Management Analyst for Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a Technical Manager for the Illinois Department of Transportation. Catlin has a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice \and a Masters of Public Administration degree both from the University of Illinois at Springfield. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Administration.

Jerry Gabrielatos

Jerry Gabrielatos has served as the Assistant City Manager for Albert Lea, Minnesota, since 2015. Before he served as the Director of Constituent Services and Chief of Staff for two different City of Chicago Aldermen. Gabrielatos has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Tulane University and a Masters in Public Policy Administration from Northwestern University.