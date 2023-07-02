The dates are set for the two weeks in July that residents can drop off unwanted electronics and tires at the Muscatine Transfer Station according to David Popp, solid waste division manager for the City of Muscatine, a news release says. The dates were approved by the Muscatine City Council on May 4.

Residents who have City of Muscatine refuse service will be able to bring unwanted electronics and tires to the Muscatine Transfer Station and drop them off without paying a fee but there are stipulations.

Tires will be accepted for free (up to four tires off the rim per residence) from July 10-15. Electronics will be accepted for free (up to three per residence) from July 17-22. Proof of residency (driver’s license) is required to participate in the free drop off week(s).

Electronics and tires are also accepted for a fee year-round at the Transfer Station (RATE AND FEE SCHEDULE).

Curbside Collection of Bulky Waste

Electronics and tires are normally not included in the free bulky waste collection program conducted by the Solid Waste Division. However, they can be included if a fee is paid in advance of the scheduled collection day.

Residents who are City of Muscatine refuse collection clients also have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted appliances through a curbside bulky waste collection (two free per year). Unwanted appliances can also be taken to the Transfer station by City residents but there is a fee to bring the appliances to the Transfer Station. The fee also applies to curbside collection after the two free items are picked up curbside.

Click here to find out more about CURBSIDE BULKY WASTE COLLECTION, how to schedule a collection, and additional requirements for a curbside collection. Call 563-264-JUNK (563-264-5865) or email bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov to submit a scheduling request.

Items that require a payment before curbside collection must be paid for and scheduled prior to the collection. Payments can be made at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 100 S. Houser St., Muscatine City Hall Finance Department, 215 Sycamore St., or the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington St.

All fees are collected at the Muscatine Transfer Station for items brought to the Muscatine Transfer Station once the items have been taken to the tipping floor.

The Transfer Station is open 7:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Items accepted year round for a fee

These items can also be picked up with the curbside bulky waste program if the item/items are prepaid. (See above for special FREE weeks for tires and electronics).

· Tires.

· Electronics.

· Appliances (after two [2] free per year per address)

Items accepted year round at no charge

Please check in at the Transfer Station office when bringing any of the following items to the Transfer Station for proper disposal instructions and locations.

· Oil based paint

· Batteries

· Cleaners

· Florescent light bulbs

· Garden chemicals

· Pesticides

· Motor oil

· Antifreeze

· Pool chemicals

· Sharps in an approved container.

Example of items accepted for bulky waste pickup

· Furniture – couch, sectional, chair, recliner, table.

· Mattresses – must be in a bag (available at Transfer Station for no charge).

· Carpet – no longer than four (4) feet, rolled, and secured.

· Dismantled swing sets.

· Minimal building materials.

· Extra trash bags – smaller items must be bagged.

· Appliances – two (2) free per year per address.

Example of items NOT accepted for bulky waste pickup

Please contact the Muscatine Transfer Station for more information on the disposal of the following items:

· Sheds, garages, and excessive building materials.

· Concrete or brick (accepted at Public Works for no charge).

· Oil based paint and household hazardous waste (accepted at Transfer Station for no charge)

· Camper refrigerators and camper air conditioners.

· Car bodies.

· Tires

· Fencing

