The Muscatine Department of Public Works plans to exercise the flood gate on 2nd Street at Mad Creek as part of a training exercise and flood preparedness plan, according to a news release.

The City of Muscatine plans to close East 2nd Street from Oak Street to Highway 92 from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, March 15, as the gate is moved into place to complete the flood wall and then moved back to its storage location.

The detour for the street closure will be East 5th Street from either Park Avenue or from Oak Street.

Maintenance of the flood gate is usually conducted annually prior to the start of the spring flood season. The National Weather Service has indicated that there is a well-above-normal risk for flooding in its 2023 Spring Flood Outlook with the highest potential for moderate flooding (above 18 feet) the last two weeks of April, the release says.