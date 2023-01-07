The City of Muscatine will host a public meeting to introduce Phase 6A of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project. The meeting will be an open house format and held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the City Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, a news release says.

The meeting is specifically for residents directly affected by the project and to answer any questions they may have regarding their easement agreements. The general public is also welcome.

Residents on Sycamore Street from East 8th Street to West Fulliam and those on West Fulliam from Sycamore Street to just west of Nelson Drive will be mostly affected by Phase 6A along with some residents on 9th, 10th, and 11th streets between Sycamore Street and Iowa Avenue.

