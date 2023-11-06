The City of Muscatine announced changes to services in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Most city departments will be closed for the holiday, and all offices will reopen on Monday, November 13. Changes to city services will include the following:

⭐ Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will be running normal routes on Friday, November 10, with all rides free for veterans with proper identification. For more information on MuscaBus, click here.

⭐ The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be open on Friday, November 10. For more information, click here.

⭐ The Muscatine Art Center will be closed on Friday, November 10 and will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, November 11. For more information, click here.

⭐ The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, November 10 and will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, November 11. For more information on hours of operation, click here.

⭐ The Compost Facility will closed on Friday, November 10 and will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, November 11. For more information, click here.

⭐ There will be no Bulky Waste Collection on Thursday, November 9 or Friday, November 10. For more information, click here.

REFUSE COLLECTION – There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection on Friday, November 10. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Thursday, November 9, along with residents on the regular Thursday route.

RECYCLING COLLECTION – There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule.

⭐ The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be open on Friday, November 10, weather permitting. For more information, click here.

For further information from the City of Muscatine, click here.