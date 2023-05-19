An Iowa City man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a May 3 shooting in Muscatine.

On Thursday, May 4, the Muscatine Police Department reported that it was investigating an overnight shooting, which had occurred at 1816 Logan Street on May 3rd. Detectives were able to recover two firearms from the scene on the night of the shooting, police said in a Friday release. One of the firearms recovered had previously been reported as stolen to another law enforcement agency.

Charles Edward Smith Jr. of Iowa City was arrested May 18, 2023.

Through the continuing investigation, detectives were able to develop probable cause to file criminal charges against two suspects they believe are responsible for the shooting. As a result, arrest warrants were secured for the following persons:

Charles Edward Smith Jr. , 28, of Iowa City. He is charged with four counts of Attempted Murder (Class B Felony); one count of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony); one count of Trafficking Stolen Weapons (Class C Felony), and three counts of Child Endangerment, Non-injury (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island. He is charged with the same crimes as Smith, police said.

Smith was picked up on his warrants in Iowa City last night, Thursday, May 18, and police are still looking for Dejeion Terrell Moore. Moore is considered to be armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him and should not try to approach him, police said.