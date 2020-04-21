Muscatine starts new loan program to help small businesses

Some businesses in Muscatine will so be able to apply for a loan to help them during the pandemic.

The city council unanimously approved a $400,000 loan program, after seeing how businesses were struggling.



Melissa Osborne is the owner of “Creations by Oz” in Muscatine and says the Muscatine Loan Program will help her business and many others.

“It’ll help me pay my mortage, utilities everything, the basics to be able to stay open,” said Osborne.

Interim City Administrator Greg Jenkins said the city of Muscatine approved the loan program as a way to help out small businesses.

“The city council supports buisnesses in Muscatine and that we recognize that we have to step up and not in a minor way to make sure we can get past this,” said Jenkins.

If a buisness is approved they will receive about $2,5000 as part of the $400,000 loan that was approved.

“We’re limiting to the max of 25 employees to try to keep it to a small level business, we want them to be located in Muscatine and like I said they need to demonstrate a need we need to see a financial reporting from them,” said Jenkins.

Osborne said she has seen her sales drop compared to last year.

“Most things kick into gear for me April first with alot of events and things so it is honestly thousands and thousands of dollars right now that we’re down,” said Osborne. “It would be a huge stress relief to be able to cover bills and those kinds of things.”

City officials hope that this forgiveable loan will help business during these times.

“Have this be put in place between now and mid- May so that this money can have the potencial to have a positive impact on small buisnesses in Muscatine,” said Jenkins.

The City of Muscatine will start accepting applications on May 1st.