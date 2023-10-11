Muscatine is beginning the work to add a new sculpture to the city.

Construction starts on Monday, October 16 to build the foundation for the art sculpture “Zenith” that will be located in the Second Street and Mulberry Avenue roundabout. The sculpture was created by Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau, MO and received the Public Art Advisory Commission’s recommendation after an online public survey and in-person voting that was conducted in 2021. Work is expected to be completed by October 27, weather permitting.

Traffic control will be used to keep southbound and northbound traffic moving around the roundabout. Eastbound traffic will not be able to go straight around the roundabout because crews from Heuer Construction will be staging and working off the red concrete apron. Eastbound traffic must detour south.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the construction area. For more information on Muscatine, including construction projects, click here.