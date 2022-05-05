Bond Street in Muscatine will be closed to all traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, May 5 for sewer work in conjunction with the Taylor Park Improvement Project. All-American Concrete, the prime contractor for the work, will close the section of Bond Street between Taylor Park and the Muscatine Slough (from Angle Street to the residences in the 400 block of Bond Street) for about eight days.

(Google Maps)

Underground and pavement restoration work is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, May 13, weather permitting. A detour route around the construction site will be posted using Schiller Street on the north, Taylor/Franklin on the east, and Evans Street on the south. Taylor Park and the recreational trail from Franklin to Bond streets are currently closed to the public.

Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution around construction zones and find alternate routes if possible.