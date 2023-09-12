The City of Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West 3rd Street to all traffic effective immediately, according to a news release from the city.

The closure will be indefinite and extend from the Iowa Avenue intersection to the parking entrance of the Clark House near the Chestnut Street intersection.

Concerns for the safety of pedestrian and vehicle traffic and concern about the status of the Welch Apartment building were the main reasons for the indefinite closure, which will be evaluated daily.

Two MuscaBus routes will have alternate routes around the road closure.

The Yellow Route will travel down Iowa and turn left on 4th Street to Sycamore and then on to City Hall. The Blue Route will travel down 3rd Street, turn left on Chestnut to 4th Street, then to Sycamore and then to City Hall.