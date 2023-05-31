The City of Muscatine Public Transit announced it will be offering free rides via the MuscaBus to K-12 students during the summer.

With school out, Muscatine kindergarten through 12th grade students can ride the MuscaBus route buses at no charge from Thursday, June 1 through Friday, August 25. Middle and high school students will need to carry their school identification for verification.

MuscaBus (City of Muscatine Public Transit)

For information about route buses, click here, call (563) 263-8152 or ask a MuscaBus driver for assistance. For schedules, click here.

For more information about Muscatine’s public transit, click here.