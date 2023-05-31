The City of Muscatine Public Transit announced it will be offering free rides via the MuscaBus to K-12 students during the summer.
With school out, Muscatine kindergarten through 12th grade students can ride the MuscaBus route buses at no charge from Thursday, June 1 through Friday, August 25. Middle and high school students will need to carry their school identification for verification.
For information about route buses, click here, call (563) 263-8152 or ask a MuscaBus driver for assistance. For schedules, click here.
For more information about Muscatine’s public transit, click here.