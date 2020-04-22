Muscatine taking applications for firefighters and other city positions

1  of  5
The City of Muscatine is taking applications for several positions at the Fire Department, Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation Department, and in Administration.

Muscatine Fire Department

The Muscatine Fire Department has or will have in the coming months several vacancies to fill. Details are available here.

Below is a recruitment video for the Fire Department.

Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works is looking for an equipment operator to drive medium to heavy duty trucks among other duties. More information on the position is available here.

Parks and Recreation Department

The Parks and Recreation Department have several positions available.

The Athletics Facilities Surpervisor does specialized and technical work in the maintenance operations of the city’s sports complexes. Learn more about the position here.

There is an opening for a Pool Manager for the Weed Park Aquatic Center. This seasonal position works a flexible schedule from late May to early September. Details on the position are here.

There are several other seasonal employment opportunities within the department as well. A complete list can be found here.

Transfer Station

The Transfer Station has a part-time seasonal position available as a Compost Site Technician. This a customer service, clerical position monitoring activity at the compost site. More details can be found here.

A complete list of employment opportunities with the City of Muscatine and directions on how to apply can be found on the City of Muscatine website.

