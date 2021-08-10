Muscatine teen becomes kid captain for Hawkeye football season

A dream of being a kid captain for the University of Iowa football team will come true this season for a 17-year-old girl from Muscatine.

Bridgette Bissell was born prematurely and weighed one and a half pounds. She’s had several medical issues since then that required treatment and hospital care.

In 2019, Bridgette wasn’t feeling well and had no appetite. She was taken to the University of Iowa STEAD Family Children’s Hospital.

There she was diagnosed with Chron’s disease, which can cause weight loss, loss of appetite and other complications.

Because of this, Bridgette has a G-Tube and her family said she loves to show it off to everyone. Bridgette said she loves having it.

This football season, she will be a kid captain along with 11 other kids from the hospital.

“I’m so proud to represent the hospital because they’ve done so many great things for me and they’ve helped me through so many hard times,” Bridgette said.

She will be honored at the game against Northwestern on Nov. 6.