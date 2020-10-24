Muscatine teen pleads to lesser charges in February shooting

A Muscatine teen accused of shooting another teen in February remains behind bars after a guilty plea to lesser charges.

Jattathias Jalee Hodges, 16, of Muscatine, originally faced charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Hodges has pleaded guilty to willful injury and second-degree burglary, Class C felonies, in Muscatine County Court.

According to court documents:

While Hodges was committing a burglary when other people were present, he fired several times at another 16-year-old Feb. 21 in a home on the 600 block of East Sixth Street.

One round hit the other teen in the shoulder and exited his back, and required immediate medical attention.

Hodges, who will be sentenced on Nov. 5 in Muscatine County Court, was being held Friday in Muscatine County Jail on a $300,000 cash-only bond.