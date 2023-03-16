The Muscatine City Council will hold two public hearings, set four more, and be asked to approve donating a surplus fire engine to Ukraine during their regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall.

The council will conduct a public hearing on declaring city-owned property at the intersection of Houser and Hershey as surplus and then authorizing the sale of the property through a sealed bid process. A resolution on the matter will be voted on later in the meeting.

The second public hearing is on the plans and specifications for Phase 1 of the Fulliam Avenue Reconstruction Project. The project divides the reconstruction into three phases with each phase accomplished in the two months between the end of the school year and the beginning of the next. A resolution on the matter will be voted on later in the meeting.

Four public hearings will be scheduled by resolutions including the rescheduling of a public hearing on the plans and specifications for West Hill Sewer Separation Phase 6. That public hearing was scheduled for Thursday but delayed as the final plans were not completed in time. That public hearing will now be held on April 6.

Two other public hearings will be scheduled for April 6 pending resolution approval by council on Thursday including one of the maximum tax levy for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget. All cities in Iowa are required by the state to pass a resolution establishing their maximum property tax dollars for certain levies prior to adoption and certification of the final budget.

Per state requirements, the Notice of Public Hearing for the 1st public hearing on the budget only includes the General, Transit, Tort Liability/Insurance, Emergency, and Employee Benefits levies.

The other on the 2024 Consolidated Funding Application and Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Application. MuscaBus applies annually to the Iowa Department of Transportation for federal and state funding to financially support our transit system. This funding is to help with operating expenses and capital expenses for new bus purchases. The Public Transit Infrastructure Grant is facilitated by Iowa’s State Transit Assistance.

A public hearing will also be set for May 4 on the 2024 Annual Plan and Amendments to the Public Housing Admissions and Continued Occupancy Plan. Under federal regulations, each public housing authority must submit an annual plan not less than 75 days prior to the start of the agency’s fiscal year.

The MMHA must submit the annual plan, including a budget, annual goals, and proposed policy changes, no later than May 15.

The City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. or shortly thereafter depending on the length of the budget meeting. The public is welcomed to attend the both meetings in person but public comments on the proposed budget will not be heard until the April 6 public hearing.

Citizens who do not want to attend the in-depth meeting in person can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. Information on joining the virtual session and how to make a comment during the meeting is listed below.

The session will also be broadcast live on the city of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Civic- TV (Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2).

Online instructions

To view or participate virtually, click on the link HERE or call in to the GoToMeeting at 669-224-3412, follow the prompts, and type in Access Code 970-499-597 when prompted.

Be sure to mute your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone (press *6 when using phone or mute button on computer). At the appropriate time, you will be able to unmute your device to ask a question or make a comment. The public can also use the “chat” feature on GoToMeeting to pose a question to the Mayor, Council, or staff member. Those wishing to speak should use the chat box to post a message that will be seen by the Mayor, who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn.