The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center.

Current Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington will retire from his position in March 2023. The city of Muscatine has been interviewing prospective candidates during the past month and have invited six finalists, three internal and three from outside of Muscatine, to visit the community this week, according to a city release.

The three internal candidates are Assistant Chief Steve Snider, Patrol Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies, and Lieutenant/Shift Commander Jeff Jirak. The three external candidates are Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens, Galesburg, Ill., Major Adam Schaefer, Burlington, Iowa, and Derrick Turner, Chief for Mobile Airport Authority, Mobile, Ala.

Those attending will be provided an opportunity to provide comments on the prospective candidates. A select committee of city staff along with Police Chiefs from other communities will be interviewing the candidates on Friday.