Muscatine to receive asphalt overlays on alleys, parking and routes may be restricted

Drivers may experience restricted parking and modified routes as Muscatine receives asphalt overlays on three of its alleys December 1-3.

According to a release from the City of Muscatine, the milling and asphalt overlay of select street and alley segments is part of the 2021-2022 Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project. The segments will be grouped together and completed one cluster at a time as long as the weather permits. Recent mild weather has allowed Brandt Construction Company, who was awarded the contract at the October 7 City Council meeting, to continue the work.

The alley between Taylor and Clinton streets along with #2 alley between Pine and Linn streets, and the Smalley Street alley from Brook Street to Park Avenue are slated for the work December 1-3. Parking will be restricted in these areas and drivers are urged to avoid using this alleys until releases the alleys after the work is completed.

The streets included in this project are:

Fair Acres Drive (Bidwell Road to Crestline Drive)

Robin Road (Bidwell Road to Sunrise Circle)

Bartlett Street (Mulberry Avenue to Cedar Street)

Railroad Avenue (Sampson Street to Schley Avenue) – completed

Wallace Street (LB Trailer Court to Indiana State) – completed

5th Street (Mulberry Avenue to Cypress Street)

The alleys include this project are:

Lincoln Boulevard and Grand Avenue (Clay Street to Jackson Street)

Lake Park Boulevard and McArthur Street (2nd Avenue to Lake Park Boulevard)

Taylor Street and Clinton Street (New Hampshire Street to Hershey Avenue)

#2 Alley (Linn Street to Pine Street)

Mary Place and Orchard Avenue (Orchard Avenue to Dead End)

East Mississippi Drive and Smalley Street (Park Avenue to Brook Street)

For a schedule and the clustering of street and alley segments as they become available, click here.