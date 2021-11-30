Muscatine Tower Apartments residents given 3 options after fire damaged the building

A fire broke out in the Muscatine Tower Apartments November 21, forcing residents out of their homes. Now, the company that runs the building, Seldin Company, is giving the tenants three options.

Here is a copy of the letter given to the renters. They were given three options:

terminate the lease and move out of Muscatine Tower Apartments

be placed in a hotel while still paying full rent until the apartment is ready

stay with a family or friends, rent free, until the apartment is ready.

Currently, many of the renters are staying in a hotel free of charge. Rent is due December 5.