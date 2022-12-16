The traffic signal at the Grandview-Oregon/Warren intersection in Muscatine is now in full operation, according to Muscatine Power and Water (MPW,) which maintains the traffic signals in Muscatine.

The traffic signal had been in flashing red mode for the past several months as work on the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project continued, a news release says. After the intersection was striped, MPW began working to install the timing system for the signals.

The timing system has been installed and tested with the Friday, Dec. 16, activation culminating the effort to return the intersection to normal operation, a news release says.

Drivers are advised to pay attention and obey the traffic signals as they are now in full operation, according to the release.