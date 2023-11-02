Traffic patterns in Muscatine are set to return to normal as the final sections of work in Phase 5 of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project are almost complete.

According to a release, Lucas St. and the Lucas intersections with Fletcher Ave. and Climer St. are now open to through traffic. The Knott St. intersection remains closed for repaving of Knott, which is scheduled to be completed on Friday, November 3, weather permitting.

According to the release:

Climer St. has returned to a one-way from Logan to Lucas.

Logan St. resumes being a through street at the Climer intersection.

Climer will have a permanent stop sign at Logan for westbound traffic.

Remaining work for Phase 5 includes sidewalks, courtesy sidewalks, backfilling and seeding along with punch list items.

