Muscatine veteran talks about her sexual abuse and hopes to raise awareness on the issue

Veterans who are survivors of sexual abuse are reminded of their past after the recent death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.



Michelle Servadio Elias spoke with Local 4 about being assaulted 30 years ago, she was 18 years old and new to the military and still remembers what happened to her on a cold night in February.



“So they used fireworks threw them at my head and when they would pop they would pretend like they were using their weapons to shoot at me as they assaulted me and they would pretend like they were killing me.” said Servadio Elias. “I ended up in the woods they finished with me and they dropped me off they dumped me in the woods.”

She says she was assaulted by some of her classmates.

“I don’t really know how long, I didn’t really have a concept of time, I couldn’t fight back, I wanted to I felt angry and I felt pain,” said Servadio Elias.

Servadio Elias used that pain to stay determined and accomplish her goal of being a nurse.

“I was determined that I was not going to quit school, I went back and I graduated and I went on to complete my enlistment,” said Servadio Elias.

She wants to bring awareness and hopefully save lives.



“It didn’t just happen to me, it didn’t just happen to Vanessa […] how many young women that were young and poor like me have run off to join the army that were just leaving home to get away have just not been heard of again.”

Servadio Elias will be one of the speakers at the vigil for Vanessa Guillen in Muscatine on Saturday.