Muscatine volunteer grateful for helping those in need during the pandemic

Food banks have seen a higher demand for food during the pandemic.

Managers of the Salvation Army chapter in Muscatine say they helped 10 times as many people during the pandemic than they did before it.

Volunteers are trying to help the Salvation Army meet the demand.

“It was on my heart to come down to the Salvation Army and ask him if I could serve him down here, and that’s how I got started down here,” said Diana Moore, who has been volunteering at the Salvation Army in Muscatine for a year and a half.

Moore says she has seen the need for more volunteers since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s very important. We could use volunteers to come down and help fill the shelves, work with each other, make the baskets; help take the baskets out back for the people that come,” said Moore.

Lt. Greg Bock says that, due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army has seen firsthand the need for food in their community.

In 2019, they helped 500 people. Last year, during the pandemic, they helped more than 5,000 families.

“If you look at it across the board, I think the need is continually growing,” said Lt. Bock. As people understand how many resources there are for food in Muscatine, we’ll see that resource, or the need for it, even grow bigger.”

The Salvation Army has seen volunteers from all ages come out and help, whether it’s giving out hot meals or helping with food drives.

“They see their neighbors and their friends struggling, and they choose to do something, and they choose to come down to Salvation Army to help meet those needs,” said Lt. Bock.

Moore says she’s glad to be able to give back to those in need.

“It’s great to know that you can help from the heart,” said Moore. “It’s really great to see people come in, and they say, ‘Oh, thank you. Thank you.’ That touches your heart to know they’re really thankful that this is here for them.”

More information about volunteering at the Muscatine Salvation Army is on their website and Facebook page.