Members of the Muscatine Walking Club want to achieve a new feat: to collectively walk 1,000 miles before summer in the Spring1000 Challenge.

This growing club of more than 1,000 members will work together to try to meet the challenge before June 21 by recording their minutes walked at the Walking Club Kiosk in the Center Court of the Muscatine Mall. Walkers also may submit their minutes via email to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov or over the phone at 563-263-0241.

The Walking Club is a free program sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department that allows members to walk anywhere they like, inside, outside, or on a treadmill, and submit their minutes for a chance to win weekly incentive prizes.

Register for the Walking Club with the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 or by email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.