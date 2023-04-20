The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department collects and processes nearly 200 annual requests for events held on public property. More than 560 acres at 23 venues are available to host an event within the Parks and Recreation system alone, a news release says.

Other public property areas are also available to request. Any patron wishing to host an event or activity on public property may contact the Parks and Recreation Department for assistance at 563-263-0241.

The annual Special Event Listing is available on the city website for public view. Each public property event that is requested—including youth and adult tournaments for baseball, softball and soccer—are added to the listing.

Individuals, organizations and businesses may sign up for text or email notifications each time the listing is updated by registering for the NotifyMe service. Visit the NotifyMe page, enter contact information, and select “Parks and Recreation – Special Event Schedule” to receive instant notifications.

Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.