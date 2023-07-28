The City of Muscatine, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Muscatine RAGBRAI Committee will welcome all riders and support personnel to our community on Saturday and offer them a chance to cool down, hydrate, eat, and, for the riders, a chance to #doubledipintheMississip at Riverside Park on a historic day for RAGBRAI, a news release says.

The final day of the 50th RAGBRAI will conclude, for the first time (and perhaps the only time), with a 27-mile ride east on Highway 22 with scenic views of the Mississippi River along the way. As a special keepsake for this historic occasion, riders have the opportunity to take their picture dipping their tires into the Mississippi at Riverside Park, then ride the last 27 miles to Davenport for a second dip and the official end to their journey.

A farmers’ market will be two blocks off the riverfront.

STREET CLOSURES

The Muscatine RAGBRAI committee along with the City of Muscatine decided not to officially close any of the streets in Muscatine. However, there will be a period of time Saturday when Muscatine Police will close Mississippi Drive from Main Street to Mulberry Avenue, and Mulberry Avenue to East 5th Street, when the amount of bike traffic warrants. Traffic will be allowed on Mississippi Drive until around 8 or 8:30 a.m. when large packs of riders are expected to start coming through.

Along with closing Mississippi Drive, the intersections with Pine, Chestnut, Iowa, Sycamore, Cedar, and Walnut will also be closed at Mississippi Drive while the RAGBRAI riders are in or near Riverside Park. However, the City of Muscatine will keep the Cedar Street intersection partially open for those wanting access to the upriver boat launch or the marina. Traffic into the park at the Cedar Street entrance will be only to the upriver portion of the park and only at times when bicycle traffic warrants.

DETOUR – Vehicle traffic from the south can proceed off of Grandview Avenue onto Main Street and up to 8th Street to Cypress to Washington and to Park Avenue. Access to Downtown Muscatine will be available. (See Map) The detour and all street closures will end once most of the RAGBRAI riders depart and that is tentatively scheduled to be around 1:30 p.m.

RIVERSIDE PARK PARKING

The small parking lot downriver of Pearl City Station will be closed through 1 p.m. Sunday (July 30). The parking area in front of the downriver boat launch will be closed to all traffic at 6 a.m. Saturday (July 29) and remain closed through 1 p.m. on Sunday (July 30).

The Iowa Avenue and Cedar Street entrances to Riverside Park will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. Saturday (July 29). The closures will end at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday (July 29), depending on how quickly the RAGBRAI riders depart. However, traffic will be allowed into the upriver boat launch area during this time depending on RAGBRAI bike traffic. Please be patient.

ENTERTAINMENT AND A VISIT FROM THE COUNTESSS

The American Queen Voyages cruise ship, the American Countess, will make a second stop in Muscatine this cruise season, arriving just after midnight Saturday. Passengers will be allowed to disembark and enjoy Muscatine venues before returning to the ship before the noon departure on Sunday.