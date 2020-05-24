Muscatine will discuss new possible regulations on chickens

More people in Muscatine may soon be allowed to have chickens if city council approves lowering restrictions.



Currently, residents who live in homes of 2 or more acres are allowed to own chickens.



But now the city is thinking of lowering that to half an acre.



There will be an open discussion meeting to hear from the community.



Andrew Fangman, is the Assistant Community Development Director for Muscatine and there are certain steps that must be followed before any decision can be made.



“First is a hearing before the planning and zoning commission they make their recommendations to city council, city council then discuss then they will also have a public hearing and then for it to be finalized then it has to be passed in three separate hearing then the change will be into affect,” said Fangman.



The open discussion meeting will be on Tuesday which will be held electronically.