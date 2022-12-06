Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S. Justice Department.

Law enforcement investigated Stroughmatt in 2021 for methamphetamine trafficking. Between November 2020 and January 2021, she had received and trafficked at least six pounds of meth from co-defendant Thomas Iverson, age 52, of Minnesota. In April 2021, Stroughmatt trafficked nearly three pounds of methamphetamine from a source in Cedar Rapids.

In September and December 2021, law enforcement conducted two controlled buys of methamphetamine from Stroughmatt at her residence in Muscatine. Following the second

controlled buy, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Stroughmatt’s residence, locating

evidence of drug trafficking.

Iverson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Muscatine County Drug Task Force investigated the case.