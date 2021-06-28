Muscatine woman sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charge

On June 22, Kayla Jean Crabtree, 34, of Muscatine, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 180 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Crabtree plead guilty to the charge in January 2021 and admitted to being involved in the distribution of ice methamphetamine beginning in January 2019 and continuing until April 2019, when she was arrested.

Crabtree was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after her prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court records, when Crabtree was pulled over for an arrest warrant for parole violation, she sped away and hit police cars that were trying to block her way. When Crabtree was apprehended, police found a glass methamphetamine pipe and digital scale in her possession.

Police obtained a warrant and searched her car finding approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, and $3,389.25 cash.

A subsequent investigation revealed Crabtree was involved with the distribution of over 1.5kg of ice methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.