A Muscatine woman has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison following her guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Cristina Kaye Briones, age 38, was sentenced in federal court in Davenport on April 26 to 192 months in prison after she pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine (a little over 1/3 of a cup) and possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, law enforcement officers were advised that Briones and her co-conspirators were receiving large quantities of pure methamphetamine through the mail directly from suppliers in California. Following her prison term, Briones was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration.