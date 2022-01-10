Muscatine’s annual Eagles and Ivories weekend festival back in tune Jan. 27-30

The 28th-annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend Festival in Muscatine is back later this month, Jan. 27 to 30.

The four-day, music-filled event will bring in world-renowned pianists and musicians to entertain with ragtime, jazz, and classical music. Ivory and Gold, featuring Jeff and Anne Barnhart, are recurring guests of the festival. This festival is packed full of incredible entertainment, with music for all ages, according to a Monday release.

The final concert at the Muscatine Art Center, Sunday at 2 p.m. entitled “Music That Made America Great,” will be a celebration of 500 years of classic American music. Other concerts will be at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 4th Street and Iowa Avenue, Muscatine.

The weekend also features eagle watching on the Mississippi River with Dave Bakke, a Naturalist/Ranger of Muscatine County, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This festival will be the first big performance since the pandemic started that the Barnharts, our feature performers, will headline,” festival director Dave Ales said in the release. “We’re happy to have them here again. Muscatine is fortunate to have such world-renowned artists here for us to enjoy.”

Event information and list of schedules and performers can be found on the Muscatine County Arts Council website, www.muscatineartscouncil.org.

Tickets are $70 for the full weekend of entertainment. Individual days can be purchased separately. Tickets may be purchased at Flowers on the Avenue, 1138 E. Ninth St., or at the door.

“We are always happy to help promote Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend in hopes of bringing visitors to our community. Attendees will not only enjoy the music-filled weekend and eagle watching, but also have fun exploring Muscatine,” said Jodi Hansen, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Merrill Hotel is offering a special rate of $119 for attendees of Eagles and Ivories 2022. For more information, visit www.themerrill.com/eagles-and-ivories.htm.

For a full list of Muscatine lodging facilities, visit http://visitmuscatine.com/259/Places-to-Stay.

The event is co-sponsored by Muscatine County Arts Council, Muscatine Art Center and Visit Muscatine. The Mission of the Muscatine County Arts Council is to provide support for the arts as well as cultural and entertainment opportunities for the greater Muscatine County Area.