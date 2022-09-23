A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins.

The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release Friday.

Local traffic only will be allowed on Grandview Avenue from Musser to Day and from Oregon to White.

Truck traffic from the south will be detoured onto Dick Drake Way to Stewart Road/Oregon Street or detoured onto the Highway 61 Bypass. Truck traffic from the north will be detoured onto Oregon Street/Stewart Road and then to Dick Drake Way.

Other through traffic will be detoured at Musser or at Oregon to go around the road closure.

Grandview Avenue will be open for traffic from Musser to Houser and from Oregon to Main. Drivers are reminded that these areas are still active construction zone and they should pay attention to traffic control devices and watch for construction workers. The construction zone speed limit is 25 mph and fines are doubled in a construction zone.

CP will have a flagger present at the railroad crossing for five days when work closest to the crossing needs to be completed. An additional week will be needed to complete pavement restoration at the Day Street and White Street intersections.

Heuer Construction, Inc., has been working on sidewalks and driveways while waiting for permission from CP to complete the work near the crossing. Seeding of completed areas and other landscaping activities is scheduled to begin Monday.

Heuer and Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) are hoping that a supply chain issue will be resolved soon so that work on the Sampson Street side of the intersection with Grandview can resume. Once the issue is resolved, MPW estimates that they will need 10 days to complete their work before turning the intersection over to Heuer for pavement restoration.