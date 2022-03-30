Buddy’s Therapy Dog placement process has started at Muscatine’s It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources shelter.

Buddy is a 1-year-old Mastiff rescue. The shelter says he is “super sweet, kind, calm, and very gentle with everyone! Buddy has drool for days, which some would say adds to the cuteness of this sweet boy,” according to a recent Facebook post.

Buddy is fully potty trained and knows basic commands. He does great with playing with both humans and dogs. While playing with his humans, he is extra careful not to hurt them and knows when to stop when told to do so. Buddy does great with other dogs and is definitely not an alpha dog.

Who’s your Buddy?

Buddy is currently going through therapy dog training and is looking for a forever home. Buddy will be trained to be a therapy dog, not an ESA. This means that whoever is selected to adopt Buddy, they will work with him and together they will be a team to provide services to their community.

Once Buddy is certified to be a therapy dog, his foster human would love to see him go to a home where he will be used as a therapy dog to multiple people, such as going into a nursing home, school, hospital, etc.

Whoever is selected to adopt this big cutie will have to be willing to go through training with Buddy and Madeleine (his foster person) and certification in the summer.

Training Buddy is part of a Girl Scout Gold Award project, so it is very important that whoever adopts Buddy is willing to continue ongoing training as needed and agrees to continue using him as a therapy dog within the community, the shelter says.

If you are interested in adopting him, please fill out an application, using this link. Please specify which dog you are interested in. Applications without a specific dog, or otherwise incomplete, will not be considered.

Along with filling out applications, there will also be a contract for you to sign if you were to adopt Buddy. This is to make sure that he is going to the right place and will be used correctly, as well as treated with love and affection in his forever home.