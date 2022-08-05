The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing Madison School.

The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Avenue, for a fire alarm at 3:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5). When officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school due to vandalism, according to a city release Friday.

The Criminal Investigation is continuing. Please contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 611 if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous.