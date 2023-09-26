Enjoy a day on the riverfront at Muscatine’s Pearl City Vintage Market.

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is hosting their third annual Pearl City Vintage Market on the Muscatine Riverfront on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The market will have over 50 vendors with a variety of handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods for sale. The event is free and there’s something for everyone, including a fall-inspired bar, kid’s activities, food trucks and live music from Angela Meyer and Adam Griffin.

Click here or here for more information and a current list of vendors.