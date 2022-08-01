Robert A. Fiedler III is the new director of Musser Public Library in Muscatine.

The Musser Public Library in Muscatine now has a new director.

The Board of Trustees named Robert A. Fiedler III as Library Director during its July 27 board meeting. Fiedler has served as the interim director since Pam Collins stepped down from that position on June 30, according to a Monday library release.

Fiedler, a lifelong resident of Muscatine, has served as Assistant Library Director since returning to his hometown. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a double major in English and Journalism with a minor in Photography. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in photography from The Savannah College of Art and Design.

Fiedler’s decision to pursue a career in Library Science had its beginnings as an undergraduate when he worked in the Biology Library at the University of Iowa, according to the release. After spending some time abroad, Fielder worked in Special Collections at Augustana College and then served as a research assistant at the Musser Public Library.

Fiedler also returned to school and completed his Master in Library and Information Science through the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With diploma in hand, Fiedler continued his association with the Musser Public Library, and was promoted to Assistant Library Director.

For more information, visit the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center website, visit the Musser Public Library on Facebook, or call 563-263-3065.