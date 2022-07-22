Hands-on Saturday will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Karpeles Museum, 700 22nd St., Rock Island,.

“July is the month we remember the start of our country and the writing of the Declaration of Independence,” a news release says. Visitors can experience writing as the Founding Fathers did with a quill pen, ink, sealing wax and wax stamp.

“And, when they weren’t learning their penmanship, they played,” the release says. “Their toys were very different than ours: quoits (ring toss), hopscotch, cup and ball and more.”

Visitors can play games, write a letter, and take home a quill pen and homemade cup and ball game.

This month, several documents from the Karpeles Collection that were important in events leading up to the Revolutionary War will be featured. The collection include a document by Abigail Adams, one of many women who did much behind the scenes to help in the efforts of the war. Additionally, the museum will have the justification page and cover letter to the Declaration of Independence by John Hancock, the release says.

For more information, call the museum at 309-788-0806.