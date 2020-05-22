Museums are getting ready to open in Iowa, this comes after Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement to continue opening up the state.



Museums must follow certain guidelines, the big day for museums to open up will be Friday.



Rachael Mullins is the president and CEO of the Putnam Museum and said they’re holding off on opening their doors.



“As a bi-state community we’re also looking at what’s happening in Illinois so currently we are extending closure through June 5th we’ll see what happens beyond that,” said Mullins.



While the Family Museum in Bettendorf is getting everything ready to re-open.



Kim Kidwell is the director of the Family Museum and said they are increasing their cleaning procedures.



“Normally we clean at the end of the day but now we are going to clean throughout the day,” said Kidwell. “We are going to start with a limited capacity so we will be allowing 75 visitors in the museum at any given time throughout the day.”

The Putnam Museum said visitors will now have a different experience.

“We want people to know when they visit the museum they will have a different experience than they’re use to, there will be processes for time entry we’re kind working through that now on social distancing in the galleries and creating more of a one way,” said Mullins.