Museums from the area take part in Museum Shop Sunday

Museums from all over the area came together to offer deals and a taste of history.



Museum Shop Sunday takes place every year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving and offer special sales for the community.



Olivia Covert from the German American Heritage Center & Museum said Museum Shop Sunday use to be different in the previous years.



“Have a trolly going around taking people from shop to shop so that they could shop local and independent stores especially the museum gift shops around here,” said Covert.



All of the sales go back into the museum.



“It really supports our educational programming for both adults and children we currently host a number of different lectures and seminars on Zoom,” said Covert.



People from the community showed up to show their support.



“I also saw the Facebook post of the sales today and I thought that would be a good incentive come in a get a little Christmas shopping too,” said Gwen Flannery.

“Get things from local artist that might not be able to get those sales on Amazon and show your support for the community as well as the respect you have for other creatives in the area,” said Carly Davis.



Beth Peters is from the Figee Art Museum and said they’re following COVID-19 protocols.



“We only allow 8 people in the museum store at a time and we ask everyone to hand sanitize and we do clean in between patrons,” said Peters.

If you missed it, Museum Shop Sunday will take place again next year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.