Beginning Saturday, Nov. 4, through Dec. 15, The Second Baptist Church Music & Arts Academy will host its annual coat drive Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., a news release says.

The SBC Music & Arts Academy is at Second Baptist Church in Rock Island.

The number of children who need assistance from the SBC Music & Arts Academy has grown from 20 to more than 60 children since last year, the release says. The goal of the drive is to provide each child at the academy and other children and families in the surrounding community new warm coats, hats, gloves, scarves and boots.

Cash donations or donations of goods will be accepted at the Second Baptist Church Family Life Center, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.

All donations are tax-deductible. For more information, contact the Rev. Carmen Ausborn, executive director, at 309-738-6070 or email sbcmusicacademy@gmail.com.

About the SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy

The academy provides high-quality low-cost instruction in music and the performing arts to youth and adults in the Quad Cities metropolitan area. The academy’s goal is to provide lessons at minimal or no cost. The academy seeks to transform lives through the discipline of music, and has provided private and group music lessons to more than 230 students since September 2007.