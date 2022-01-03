Music Guild to hold auditions for silly, ’70s-style “Disaster!” on Jan. 15-16 in Moline

The goofy, ’70s-inspired musical “Disaster!” will be performed at Music Guild for two weekends in April, then at Circa ’21 from July 20 to Sept. 10, 2022.

Quad City Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, will hold auditions for its next show — “Disaster!” — on Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Callbacks will be Sunday afternoon if needed.

This is an ensemble show which allows each character to have their moment to shine, according to Music Guild, noting they plan to cast around 20 people in this production. With the exception of Ben/Lisa, there are places for adults 16 and over. All characters are passengers on the casino.

“With that in mind, we are looking for a diverse cast that reflect the myriad of people that visit a casino,” the Guild auditions page says. “We want to hear 16-32 bars of an uptempo pop style song. (Don’t pick a song like ‘Edelweiss’ or ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’)”

Your song does not have to be memorized, but bring a copy for the accompanist. Be prepared to learn a short dance. Dance training is not required. You may be asked to read or sing from the show. “We want you to relax and have fun while auditioning,” Music Guild says.

Rehearsals for the April show will begin in mid-February, typically practicing on most weeknights from 6:30-9 p.m.

Quad City Music Guild is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion in all aspects of the organization. It encourages people of all races, ethnicities, religions, orientations, and creeds to audition. The QCMG board is committed to increasing their ability to accommodate individuals who are differently abled. Guild says it’s actively pursuing changes to the Prospect Park facility at this time.

If you have questions about accessibility, please email boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com. Looking forward to the possibility of unmasking in the future, QCMG is asking that everyone who is auditioning is fully vaccinated at the time of auditions. You will be asked to show your vaccination card at auditions. If you are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons, please bring a note from your physician.

Hit songs of ’70s in 2016 Broadway show

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the 1970s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic disaster films in the Irwin Allen mode, according to a synopsis of “Disaster!” Return to the era of bell bottoms, platform shoes and “The Hustle” when a crazy cast of character boards a floating casino/disco.

What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as everyone struggles to survive multiple outrageous disasters … and a few killer rats. With its snappy dialogue and songs such as “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Hot Stuff” and “I Will Survive,” this stage riot will have you dancing in your seat and rolling in the aisles.

The plot follows a group of New Yorkers attending the opening of a floating casino and discothèque that quickly succumbs to multiple disasters. These calamities correlate with plots of various disaster films of the 1970s.

“Disaster!” was created by Seth Rudetsky, and written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, debuting in January 2012. The show opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2016, starring Rudetsky, along with Roger Bart, Kerry Butler, Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Rachel York, Max Crumm and Jennifer Simard. Baylee Littrell (son of Brian Littrell) and Lacretta Nicole made their Broadway debuts. The show closed on May 8, 2016, after playing 32 previews and 72 regular performances.

If you don’t get a part in “Disaster!” at Music Guild, have no fear, since Circa ’21 in Rock Island also has the show on its season later this year, July 20-Sept. 10, 2022.