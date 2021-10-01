Music Guild to host community conversation about diversity and representation

Music Guild will host a special community conversation on improving diversity at the Prospect Park theater on Oct. 23.

Quad City Music Guild will hold a community conversation on diversity, representation and outreach in the arts on Oct. 23, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Guild auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline.

The discussion will be professionally facilitated by Sasha Price, LCPC, and Katherine Zerull, LCSW, LISW. All past, present, and future participants and patrons of the QC theater community are encouraged and welcome to attend.

Per State of Illinois mandates, face masks will be required.

“While QCMG is open to all members of our community, it is obvious that the makeup of our participants and patrons does not reflect the makeup of our community as a whole,” says a Friday release from Music Guild. “Previous attempts at outreach to under-represented and marginalized groups have been minimal, project-based and short term.

“We identify this as an organizational weakness, acknowledge that it has caused pain within our community, and have developed a plan to build organizational capacity by beginning to move towards sustained and meaningful outreach to and representation/engagement of all members of our community,” the release says.

In March 2021, QCMG received a Capacity Building Grant from Quad City Arts to fund the project’s first steps. The organization’s leadership attended professional training earlier this year which focused on building diversity initiatives for Music Guild.

The Oct. 23 conversation is open to all participants/volunteers/members of the community at large and is aimed at encouraging discussion, identifying areas of strength and weakness, sharing experiences, and creating open dialogue, in a safe forum, between past, current, and future QCMG participants and patrons.

“QCMG’s ultimate goal is to build and maintain a community theatre that is overtly inclusive and representative of all facets of our rich and diverse community by increasing the diversity of our overall volunteer base and our ability to retain those volunteers,” its release says.

For more information, visit qcmusicguild.com.