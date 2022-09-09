Dance the night away at Music on the Mississippi!

Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline.

September 12 – The Crooked Cactus Band

September 19 – The Tailfins

September 26 – Troy Rangel & Friends

Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.