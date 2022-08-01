Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!

Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Check out these Music on the River events at 7:00 p.m. each night:

Sunday, August 7 – Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra

Sunday, August 14 – Big River Brass Band

Wednesday, August 24 – Central High School Marching Band

Music on the River is at LeClaire Park, located at 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.

