A Jewish woman and a Muslim woman who co-founded the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom to build relationships between Muslim and Jewish women will receive this year’s Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award.

Atiya Aftab and Sheryl Olitzky will accept the award from Archbishop-elect Thomas Zinkula Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center in Davenport, according to a Thursday release from the Diocese of Davenport.

Atiya Aftab

The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom began as a small group of 12 women on the East Coast that blossomed into a sisterhood engaging in public advocacy, life cycle events, holiday celebrations and regular get-togethers. Since gaining nonprofit status in 2013, the Sisterhood of Salaam has grown to 150 chapters across the U.S., Canada and England and has 10 youth chapters, the Thursday release said.

Sheryl Olitzky

“The Church takes seriously the responsibility of interreligious dialogue and interpersonal encounter, which Atiya Aftab and Sheryl Olitzky have demonstrated in creating the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom,” Archbishop-elect Zinkula said.

“Pope Francis has said that a culture of encounter and dialogue is the only way to peace. The Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award, which the Diocese of Davenport oversees, recognizes this commitment in the work of the co-founders of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom.”

The award represents one more way to “share the work of the Sisterhood with as many people as possible,” Olitzky said in the release. “We know that every time a person hears about our dedication to bridge building, dialogue and to peace work, that person is changed. This change is reflected in a shift of their attitudes, stereotypes and actions.”

Most Reverend Thomas R. Zinkula, Archbishop-elect of Dubuque (Diocese of Davenport).

“I am comforted to be honored by those of faith — those who believe there is a higher purpose to life on earth and that one day we will all meet our maker and explain how we tried to achieve peace and justice on earth,” Aftab said.

The award honors Pope John XXIII and commemorates his 1963 encyclical letter, Pacem in Terris (Peace on Earth), which called on all people to secure peace among all nations. Previous recipients include Martin Luther King, Jr.; Dorothy Day; St. Teresa of Kolkata; Archbishop Desmond Tutu; the Dalai Lama and Sister Norma Pimentel.

The Davenport Catholic Interracial Council created the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award in 1964. The Quad City Pacem in Terris Coalition has presented the award since 1978.