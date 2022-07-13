The Musser Park playground in Muscatine reopened for public use July 13.

According to a release from the City of Muscatine, the playground was closed due to construction on the trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street as part of the Southend Improvement Project. A sidewalk between the trail and the playground area was added, and additional Musser Park improvements include erecting a new shelter located close to the right field fence of the ball diamond. The new shelter should be completed by July 22, weather permitting. New playground equipment is planned for Musser Park, but the equipment may not arrive until next spring, due to supply chain issues. Public use of Musser Park and the playground area are at the user’s risk., and children should be supervised at all times.

