The Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center marks five years in its current location this month, so the library will celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Stop by to enjoy music by the Strum Circle, a city truck petting zoo, bubbles by Absolute Science, an “antique” photo booth with several choices of background by historical photographer Oscar Grossheim, giveaways, food for purchase by Arely’s, and brief remarks by library leadership.

The event will be on the east lawn and the parking lot, unless the weather keeps the festivities inside.