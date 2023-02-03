Today, Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:16 a.m., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1731 North Shore Drive.

The first arriving fire company arrived in under six minutes and reported an attached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a department release. The involved structure was attached to a two-story split foyer style residence, home to three people.

It is unknown if this residence had working smoke detectors, however the residents were able to exit the home safely prior to the arrival of responding fire apparatus, the department said.

Cold weather conditions and the lack of fire hydrants in this unincorporated area contributed to the difficult task of bringing this fire under control; However, Moline Fire Department Incident Command made extremely quick decisions to request mutual aid from the Coal Valley Fire Department and the Blackhawk Fire Protection District, who were fortunately able to provide two water tanker trucks allowing for a near continuous supply of water once arriving on scene, the release said.

The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour with fire crews still remaining on-scene at the time of this release Friday morning.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle, and two ambulances. Two off-duty Chief Officers responded to assist with city coverage during the event.

Further assistance was also provided by the East Moline, Rock Island, and Arsenal Fire Departments; along with the Rock Island County Sherif’s Department, Moline Public Works, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers. Special thanks to MetroLink for supplying a bus to be used for warming and rehab.

This fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.