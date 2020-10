The community of Morrison is mourning the death of a teenage girl.

She died Monday at the intersection of Illinois Route 40 and West Science Ridge Road in Sterling.

Whiteside County Deputies say, a semi hit a car that ran a stop sign.

The 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the car.

We spoke to a Morrison man who’s daughter was good friends with the victim, and they played softball together. He shares what emotions their family is feeling.